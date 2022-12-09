Castlegar Council Debates Carts for Curbside Collection Program

A lengthy debate on Monday, December 5th, saw Castlegar City Council approve the physical carts to be used in a Residential Curbside Collection program.

The over 3600 120-litre carts and over 3600 kitchen catcher containers are valued at just under $800,000 total. These are being provided by Rollins Machinery in partnership with Schaefer Systems International.

Mayor Maria McFaddin expressed concern that choosing a smaller cart option would only amplify active community complaints:

“We already get complaints that the 240 (litre) is not big enough for a two week period. Even if we take out 40% (organics) and 40% is a stretch in the first year. It’s going to take people time to get onto this program and so even if we take out 40% those that are already complaining that they can’t quite last the two weeks are now going to be over.”

Councillor Cherryl MacLeod says they have to be considerate of everyone's respective needs:

“Because there’s a lot of them that are not going to be happy with the big cart again, they’re not going to be happy with the $17.19 for a service that they don’t necessarily need so we’re basically trying to balance young families and diapers and retired senior people who think that 120 thing is going to be big enough and more than they probably need.”

Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff hopes the City can negotiate carbon filters for food catchers before it's too late:

“Many years ago the City actually supplied the kitchen container with the carbon or whatever it is, the filter on it, and talking to people in the community that’s what they think they’re going to get because that’s what we gave them before and they just don’t want the smell or whatever. A lot of people said if they don’t get something proper they’re just going to put it in the garbage….”

An additional motion was carried to have staff look into the option of residents being allowed to purchase a second 120-litre cart if needed.