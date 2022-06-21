Castlegar Council Debates Remuneration Ahead of Adoption

Castlegar City Council's remuneration talks last week heard solid debate ahead of adoption just next week.

Staff recommended boosting remuneration for Councillors and Mayor as well as scrapping a $1500 expense bonus available to elected officials. This would see the salaries of any Councillors elected in fall’s election at $17,500 up from $16,000. The elected Mayor is proposed to make $34,800 up from $32,000.

Councillors generally agreed that they value the expense bonus to help fit the part when newly elected:

“I can tell you as a woman in different settings that people treat you differently depending on what you’re wearing. It is something that is out there, I think maybe different age brackets, different genders or different things might get that more or less but I wouldn’t want to put a limiting factor on someone’s voice being heard around the table.” explains Councillor Maria McFadddin

“…. We’ve probably all gotten into this boat in a different place, like you say about the clothes or the not being able to pay for the internet. Or like you say, increasing our stipend; all that means is we get to pay with the tax guy more. So if they’re legitimate expenses I can see why leaving them separate would be…. Okay….” Councillor Cherryl MacLeod considers

“I’m okay with putting the Mayor’s annual remuneration up to $34,800 but I think that the Councillors remuneration should be more than $17,500…. I just think if we want to entice more people to the table we have to do that…. Prior to this term we were getting a quarter of our salary non-taxable; now we pay tax on that so we’re actually losing more money ,even with the increase three years ago, four years ago, we haven’t caught up yet….” adds Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff

The motion to drop the $1500 bonus did not pass, but City Council does support raising annual salaries. A friendly amendment saw the motion’s proposed remuneration rates rise to $36,000 for Mayor and $18,000 for Councillors. Adoption is set for Monday, June 27th.