Castlegar Council Decides Against Revisiting 16th Avenue Decision

If you thought Castlegar City Council was finished debating the Grandview Neighbourhood's controversial access road, so did they, but an amendment on Monday, January 24th, took one final swing ahead of solidifying this year's budget.

First three readings for this year's Financial Plan were halted when Mayor Kirk Duff proposed doing a traffic impact study to explore keeping 16th Avenue alive:

“Even if it’s at the eleventh hour, I‘m just thinking my thoughts are that we take a step back and revaluate, it’s never too late to do that and I’m sorry for the last minute, but, if it wasn’t tonight it wasn’t going to happen anyways.” says Mayor Duff

The Mayor also acknowledged that Councillor Bergen Price had initially proposed continuing with the traffic impact study during earlier discussions in December.

“I think we all agreed that this year…. We don’t have the money in the budget to do this. Maybe it’s something that we put in the budget next year or the year after, but this was definitely a blind-side by you.” expressed Councillor Sue Heaton Sherstobitoff

“I’ve had just as many people come up to me and say ‘please don’t spend that kind of money on a sub-division that new that’s what the road was like when they moved up there’, so I’m really struggling with this.” adds Councillor Cherryl MacLeod.

Councillor Bergen Price was the only vote in favor of the Mayor's amendment. It sounds like the future of 16th avenue will still be considered in strategic planning and budgeting meetings in years ahead.