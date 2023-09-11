Castlegar Council Delegation Seeks Relocation of Millennium Dog Parks

Castlegar City Council heard a request last week, September 5th, to remove and relocate dog parks at Millennium Park.

Multiple correspondence letters and one presentation detailed conflicts and complaints including off-leashed dogs, noisy dogs, loud dog owners and more.

Presenter Jared Beck lives in the area and shared his own stories as well as those from surrounding neighbours:

“Some people are letting their dogs off leash when they start to work towards Zuckerberg Island. When this happens the dogs are free to bound up the hill, through the bush and to our house. They all end up in our yard and then the people climb up as well and also end up in our yard to retrieve their dogs. We ask the people to control their dogs, we are told their dog is gentle and would not hurt anybody (but) we do not know their dog…. Our grandchildren, seven and five years old, also play in our yard and we’ve had a large dog that we didn’t know try to jump on them. It caused extreme anxiety for our granddaughter and she is now afraid of any dog.”

“It’s the off leash dogs mainly. I’ll be honest I would say 75% of the owners or more are responsible dog owners and we’re really grateful and then it’s the 25%, the smallest percentage, that are ruining it for everybody. There’s people that really don’t care and I could go on and on and tell you all these stories….” adds Beck

The delegation claimed that bylaw enforcement hours are not in sync with peak times for conflict and also reported that no tickets or fines were being issued.

The presenter spoke to the City’s Official Community Plan and Park Masterplan, claiming that no public consultation was held before permitting off-leash activities in certain areas of the park.

“We advertised the opportunity to everybody in the community to say ‘hey come tell us about what you’d like to see in your park’ and then ultimately that’s what this plan was. The consultants as I recall did the first design…. Then they came back and they presented it to everybody that came back a second time and said ‘What do you like? What do you not like?’ and then adjusted the plan accordingly.” explains Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow

The beach/dog park area is one point of conflict, which the CAO explains was created out of necessity:

“This is what we had heard from the city, that’s why we constructed the fence, was because people were using that area as an off-leash dog area and people that were walking along the pathway that did have their dogs leashed etcetera, dogs would run up and have these interactions. So what the city did was fence that area off to separate from the pathway down to that beach area.”

A City Council debate and discussion can be expected in the near future.

Staff will reportedly consider updated signage for Millennium Park regarding leashes.