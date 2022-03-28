Castlegar Council Discuses Proposed Nelson-Castlegar Corridor Link

Castlegar City Council discussed a proposed active transportation corridor linking Nelson and Castlegar last Monday, March 22nd.

Councillor Dan Rye led the discussion during Monday evening’s correspondence matters:

“They’re looking to do a feasibility study to have an active transportation corridor link between Castlegar and Nelson and they’re looking for support because they would like to apply for a $50,000 infrastructure grant…. They’re in the very preliminary stages of working on this but they need somewhere to start and they need some support. Basically they got support from the Rec‘ Commission and now they’re looking for support I would assume from probably Nelson and Castlegar and any communities in between.”

“I think it’s a great initiative and trails of that nature garner a lot of support from the community so I think it would be a good thing, and to connect the areas with any kind of non-motorized traffic is a good idea.” adds Mayor Kirk Duff.

City Council passed a motion encouraging the RDCK to support said grant application for the proposed corridor. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more from Castlegar City Council to follow.