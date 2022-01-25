Castlegar Council Discusses Butterfly Way Proposal

Castlegar City Council faced a Butterfly Way Project proposal just before the New Year to help support local pollinators by restoring natural habitats.

The Butterfly Way Project saw over 60 new dedicated pollinator patches introduced across BC last year alone, with the local branch aiming to create at least 12 local pollinator patches throughout the community. No decision was made but Councillor Cherryl MacLeod seems keen to change that:

“I love the idea of making that a butterfly place when you first come into Castlegar where the tulips were planted…. You know it’s hard to mow there and I think if there were wild flowers like the pictures that you showed us that would be phenomenal and to be able to put a plaque there and say ‘that’s where we’ve done it’….”

The group also hopes to keep pollinator gardens by the Kootenay Gallery of Art building intact when the City considers it's redevelopment. Councillor Bergen Price took that request one step further:

“I see the old Gallery building which seems like it could be a good asset to potentially house something like this, so through to city…. like is that a city owned facility or what does this look like?”

“It definitely highlights a big issue that is coming down the pipe for everyone here, the loss of insects, the loss of…. Definitely the ecosystem takes a hit from…. Basically you have your grass not done the right way annually and it’s a big big issue.” adds Councillor Price.

Staff explains that while the proposal is regarding the gardens planted around the facility, it is indeed a city owned building and the project can be kept in mind when discussions around potential re-development begin. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have coverage on this week’s Castlegar City Council action to follow.