Castlegar Council Discusses Election Signs Bylaw

First three readings are out of the way for a pair of policies on the Fall Election in the City of Castlegar.

Council considered Election Officers and discussed a new Election Sign Bylaw earlier this month, May 16th. The incoming Election Sign Bylaw aims to address concerns around sign placement while preventing visual unsightliness.

Mayor Kirk Duff says the main pieces for him are people considering what might be underground and public safety:

“Go stand across the street from your sign or drive by it and see if it distracts you, or not distract you but if it’s in the way of actually seeing things. Things like hanging a sign off the overpass bridge is a no-no because we don’t even own the bridge. Candidates in the past have gotten in heck for that.”

Without guidance sign placement can block views, damage irrigation, impact traffic and more.

Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow says while some municipalities designate areas where signs can go, Castlegar wants to be less restrictive:

“We want to open up the opportunity for people to put signs where it makes the most sense for them and however they want to advertise their campaign. This bylaw (is) simply responding to the concerns we’re heard over the years, so we’re focusing on the places or the things that will impact the public or concerns we’ve had and then leaving it open….”

Councillor Bergen Price says it's about time sign management was more regulated; citing his own battles:

“Who knew the Price is Right is a copyrighted thing? But I got a letter from California and learned the hard way…. But you know I remember putting up signs and some were sketchy and some were okay and some would fall down and you’re always…. Driving along Columbia at nine at night repairing your signs is horrible.”

Additionally, Council has adopted policy permitting mail ballot voting for any eligible residents. Castlegar City Council is back in action today, May 30th, and the Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.