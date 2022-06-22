Castlegar Council Discusses Letter on Vandalism

Castlegar City Council discussed a pending meeting with the local business community last week, June 13th, regarding a letter listed in Council’s correspondence matters.

The letter speaks to worsening instances of people taking drugs, living on and destroying property to a Columbia Avenue business over the last year. Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow says concerns expressed in the letter are not unique to other Castlegar businesses:

“So what we’re looking at doing is setting up a meeting in the coming month with the business community, as well as bringing the Castlegar Collaborative together with (the) business community to discuss this exact issue and see what things we can work on, what things we can change and what things we can’t….”

“I’m glad to see that the CAO has already acted on this. What he is proposing is more or less exactly what I was thinking that we needed to do, we needed to get everybody sitting down at a table, around the same table and everybody hearing the same story, instead of you know ‘someone said this, someone said that’….” says Councillor Dan Rye

“Castlegar is not unique to the homeless situation in all of Canada every community is dealing with it in some aspect and so I think the solution, well one of the solutions that Mr. Barlow just talked about is a starting point…. Really the province and the federal government have to step up and so it’s bigger than our community so hopefully this is a first step.” adds Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff

The Chamber is reportedly communicating relative details to the Business Community.