Castlegar Council Discusses Letter to Attorney General

Castlegar City Council is planning to pen a letter to BC's Attorney General following a recent release from RCMP.

Council's correspondence discussions on December 5th featured the police report on repeat offender Andrew Cancela who returned to custody on November 10th while still awaiting his sentencing.

Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff both raised the idea and called the motion:

“These are the ones that our Attorney General needs to know about. These are the chronic offenders. These are people who are criminal and doing stuff in our community and so like we did in the past I think it’s prudent for our community to actually send our A.G. a letter.”

Councillor Cherryl MacLeod says the province needs to act on more than just violent repeat offenders:

“This particular person may not have actually physically harmed somebody with their body, but what they’re doing in the practices that he’s partaking in are harming and killing our residents and our kids and our families. So I think that that’s the point that needs to be made. It’s not just about the people that are doing physical harm to people; it’s the people that are dealers and chronically doing this….”

Councillor Sandy Bojechko says there is more to the issue than tying up police resources:

“As far as mental health counselling and probation officers and that kind of stuff because he’s kind of draining the pocket and other people aren’t getting the help they may want and need because that person is taking the time and not following through.”

At the time of Cancela's arrest he had already pleaded guilty to two separate drug trafficking charges from incidents in 2020 and 2021.