Castlegar Council Discusses Partial Kinsmen Park Closure

Park goers in Castlegar may want to steer clear of Kinsmen Park for now, following a partial closure due to recently identified hazards.

City Council learned Monday that annual inspections found some high platforms without guardrails and the gravel surface is just one inch deep instead of the recommended 12. Furthermore, playground slides failed entanglement tests and vandalism was noted to have created sharp edges.

“As a father of two young kids who frequent playgrounds thank-you for taking that up and then looking into that and shutting that down so that nobody gets hurt.” says Councillor Bergen Price

“Now that we’re coming into the summer a lot of kids use that park so there’ll be a few people anxious and the more kids that get into that park the more likely they’re gonna try using that equipment regardless of what we try to barricade it with so I’ll be anxious to hear what the recommendations are going forward.” says Mayor Kirk Duff

“I actually took a drive down on Saturday just to see because I had some people asking me what was going on and you could see visibly that there had been vandalism on it so I was glad to see it was shut down right away and fenced off.” adds Councillor Brian Bogle.

Although there's no recorded installation date, the playground is believed to be over 40 years old. An update can be expected for City Council once work is further along.