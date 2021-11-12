Castlegar Council Discusses Proposed Cut Block

A letter sent to a Castlegar City Councillor led to a reflective conversation last Monday, November 1st, regarding local logging activity.

The letter expressed concern on a proposed 40-hectare cut block east of Castlegar above Highway 3 in Cai-Creek.

“You know it’s not like they’re gone and they never come back again…. Yes it takes a few years but I personally don’t think The City should get involved in starting to tell people where we think they should be logging and where there shouldn’t be logging. I believe that’s out of our hands….” says Councillor Dan Rye.

Mayor Kirk Duff says cut-blocks or not, Castlegar is still a forestry community:

“Other communities that don’t have a saw mill; there’s all kinds of clear cuts happening around them and we quite often get the logs delivered to our mill. So it’s a pretty tough spot to say ‘we support logging but not in our neighbourhood’….”

The letter was directed to Councillor Sue-Heaton Shetstobitoff.

“So I wanted to know if The City gets these referals, do you ever comment on them…. And I’m like you; forestry is the number one industry in our area. Without it we wouldn’t have a community here right?” says Councillor Shetstobitoff.

Council did not take any action and the cut block in question is outside city limits.