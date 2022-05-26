Castlegar Council Endorses ACAP Grant for Airport Apron Improvements

Castlegar City Council has approved a grant application to the Airport Capital Assistance Program citing local capacity challenges.

Airport Manager Maciej Habrych explained to Castlegar City Council last week, May 16th, that it all comes down to the new aircrafts models:

“The Q-400 is now operating here full-time…. What we’re seeing is with the Q-400 it’s essentially a longer aircraft and it’s taking up more of the apron space essentially restricting access behind it to the taxi-way…. What I’ve been seeing now with any overlap of flights; either one aircraft is either being slowed down in the air, or circling above, or worst case scenario they could be potentially landing and waiting on the runway for that apron to become clear and available.”

Funding would allow additional main apron capacity and new construction of a taxiway. The Airport is due for an Apron & Taxiway Alpha Pavement Rehabilitation next year, as project applications are reviewed by the Grant Program on a 20-year life cycle.

Habrych tells City Council this is a timely opportunity:

“Really it just comes down to getting it into the June 1st deadline for consideration. Just given the recovery of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the government has injected more cash into the ACAP Program so it is in our best interest to take advantage of that.”

The City is funding their 5% portion of costs through Passenger Facility Fee revenues, which are expected to rise.