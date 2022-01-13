Castlegar Council Faces Proposal to Boost Youth Activities

Castlegar City Council faced a proposal to boost local youth activities this week but much work is still ahead of a new facility.

The delegation, Ty Hetchler, feels youth are lacking recreation options, particularly in winter months, and wants a larger free-space for indoor activities like basketball and pool. He adds younger groups of kids can get into increased mischief which misrepresents the area.

Councillor Maria McFaddin had advice for the presenter, starting with linking up with a local non-profit society:

“…. And then where we would step in as a City would really be to say, okay a non-profit coming and saying ‘hey, here’s our proposal, how much can you fund us a year to help things?’ So we fund the Art Gallery and we fund Sculpture Walk and some of those organizations….”

“Probably more what you’re looking for, I think the Columbia Basin Trust, some of that kind of proposal is probably where you’re looking at going, and then once you guys get to a point and there is…. Ongoing funding that probably would be a time where you come back to us as a City….”

“I know that Kinnaird Park has dismantled their indoor skate park and most of their stuff has been dismantled…. So I think currently there is only the one at Castlegar Community Services…. And then there is one other group that meets as well in town on Thursdays and Tuesdays I believe as well, but as for facilities I totally hear you.”

This was one of two presentations to Castlegar City Council on Monday and the Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.