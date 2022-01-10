Castlegar Council Faces Speed Limit Reduction Request

Castlegar City Council faced a speed limit reduction request just before the New Year but it sounds like alternatives methods to lower speeds are more likely to be implemented.

A letter to City Council cites increased vehicle speeds and residential concerns in the Woodland Park and Conners Road areas, with some purchasing personal "slow down" signage for their own properties.

Councillor Bergen Price led discussions:

“They’re looking at seeing what can be done to reduce the speed down to 30-K’ and I’m just interested…. I know we spoke a little about this before….. I guess this one got me thinking a little bit even because of my own Ninth Avenue here which actually does have a park at the end of it. But it always seems like 50 kilometres per hour is really fast coming down our way and even driving 40-K’ it seems quick….”

Staff explains that without being located near a school or park zone, a city-wide general speed limit reduction would be required to making changes to any neighbourhood. The area could instead see RCMP monitoring and speed radar signage. Discussions also suggest that personal "slow down" and "children are playing" signage can actually be quite effective.