Castlegar Council Gives Notice of Motion for Millennium Dog Park Areas

A recent notice of motion will soon see Castlegar City Council consider next steps forward on the proposal to relocate dog park amenities at Millennium Park.

A delegation back on September 5th cited conflicts and complaints around off-leashed dogs, noisy dogs, noisy owners and more.

Councillor Cherryl MacLeod presented the notice of motion on September 25th:

“…. Be it resolved that all Millennium Park and ponds dog park areas be closed until such a time that staff have reported back to council on the feasibility of relocating the fenced off-leashed dog park to a non-residential area, for consideration in the 2024 budget.”

Mayor Maria McFaddin says the City wants to hear from everyone on both sides:

“I think it is important, just like the residents that have brought forward their concerns, I think it’s important that we hear from all residents…. So all of our emails are available on our website and it’s good for people on both sides to give their perspectives so we can have a fulsome conversation when we do.”

Resident Renee Wurz chimed in during question period:

“I go there a lot, I go there at different times of day (and) there’s never been issues. No more issues than there are kids fighting at a playground…. I think that if you close the dog park it is going to open up to way more owners letting their dogs run in areas where they’re not supposed to be running.”

Bounce News caught up with Renee to chat further about her experiences at the Millennium dog parks.

Wurz says she and her pooch have had hardly any problems at all:

“We were all just kind of blindsided by all the complaints that suddenly came in about the noise…. We did have a couple of incidents down there this year where a couple of people did got into a bit of a yelling match, but that’s only two that I know if in the year that I’ve been hanging around.”

“I’ve met so many people that go to that park (dog barks in the background) from different towns like Salmo and Nelson…. People come to our town specifically for the dog park and you know they’re spending money when they come here.”

Wurz hopes the city will implement some sort of study or monitor the noise at Millenium Park before making any decisions.

An online petition to save the off-leash dog park at Millennium Park gained 1500-signatures in just three days.

Council is expected to debate the matter on October 10th.