Castlegar Council Hears From Blueberry Creek Improvement Society

A group presenting to Castlegar City Council earlier this week, March 4th, hopes to revitalize Blueberry Creek Park.

A handful of residents have formed the Blueberry Creek Improvement Society, a non-profit that hopes to replace tennis courts at Blueberry Creek Park with a multipurpose court, upgrade the playground, install a drinking fountain and much more.

The Society's Sharon Wigen tells City Council that for now they're just hoping to get the ball rolling:

“Our goal is to revitalize the park that we have in Blueberry. We have quite a nice community down in that area. We aim to transform the park into a vibrant hub, we seek initiatives to foster a strong sense of community pride and we wish to make the park a more inviting and inclusive place.”

“Just coming here, learning the process of working with the City of Castlegar. We are very eager and happy to help get this park in good shape….” adds Wigen

City Council was taken slightly off guard as the group established as a non profit society before opening up negotiations with local government.

Chief Administrative Office Chris Barlow says a budgeting process to improve local park spaces is already being planned for this year:

“The intent was to have the plan completed so that would inform the 2025 budget. So likely let’s say by September we’d be finishing up that plan, so we’d be able to come to council and say ‘this is what the plan says and here’s the financial implications of that’. So very likely that plan would kick off sometime late spring and work through the summer.”

Staff hopes to meet with the Blueberry Creek Improvement Society in following weeks to discuss next steps forward.