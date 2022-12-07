Castlegar Council Hears Presentations Ahead of Budget Deliberations

It's budgeting season for City Councils across the Kootenays and a Special Meeting last Thursday, December 1st in Castlegar, heard from nine local organizations.

One group is the Castlegar SculptureWalk Society, seeking a $25,000 increase on top of the $45,000 received most years.

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff asked Executive Director Joy Barret about the materials that go towards sculptures:

“I’m just putting that bug in there because you know I’ve sat here for eleven years and it’s been something that Council has talked about quite a bit so.”

“Well yeah and I think you just have to look at these sculptures as assets, right? They’re assets to the city….” responds Barret

The Sunfest Society has requests including insurance management and traffic control during their annual weekend-event. Another presenter was the Kootenay Gallery of Art History and Science.

Councillor Brian Bogle was one of many to commend the Gallery’s Young Visions exhibit:

“It was absolutely amazing and there was a visitor from Kamloops there and she commented that she couldn’t believe the quality and just the outstanding work that these young people had done and just tremendous amount of talent.”

Mayor McFaddin closed the lengthy meeting by seeking City Council's recommendations and Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff wants to re-paint the rainbow crosswalk:

“And just to let you know that organization to, if it comes to fruition and we approve this, they have the volunteers if we can have it in our program to actually repaint it and add more colors in the rainbow as well.”

Other presenters were the Castlegar Heritage Society, Public Library and Chamber of Commerce, Kootenay Doukhobor Historical Society, Victim Services and Communities in Bloom. All funding requests received last week will be forwarded for future consideration.

Castlegar City Council met again for Committee of the Whole and a Regular Meeting on December 5th. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will soon have more to follow.