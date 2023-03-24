Castlegar Council Hears Request to Dissolve Strata

A delegation for Castlegar City Council earlier this week is hoping the City will look into taking jurisdiction of the Emerald Green Strata.

The strata at Emerald Crescent Road includes 62 lots and 61 detached single family homes but residents are reportedly keen to simply their services and hand over the reins. Some maintenance in that area is said to be shared by volunteer residents and there's reportedly soon confusion over responsibilities of services.

Chief Administrative Officer Chis Barlow had some back-story for Council on March 20th:

“The developer originally wanted smaller lots than what the single-family dwelling lots were of that design. As well as the roadway carriage width is narrower especially in the Crescent than what the City designed and I think that was largely due to the escarpment behind those lots….”

“This is not the only bare land strata in the community and I think many of them would like to dissolve and have the City to take them over, as well as their infrastructure and some are in different conditions than others. So I think whatever council is deciding on this portfolio is probably setting a precedent for many others.” adds Barlow

Mayor Maria McFaddin explains that strata developments are able to supersede city standards, but that can get complicated:

“It comes down to the money, as we’ve heard. The developer couldn’t probably make the same amount in certain strata’s if they didn’t go by strata because their lot size would have to be smaller and they’d have to do whatever and so this is their way of getting above that…. To Councillor MacLeod’s point it becomes unfortunate 15, 20-years down the road when they’re (developer) not there anymore….”

The Mayor adds that a report on the matter wouldn't come back until at least the fall, before discussions on further steps and implications can be held.