Castlegar Council Hears Update on Bear Activity
A Committee of the Whole meeting for Castlegar City Council last month covered local bear activity.
The August 15th meeting heard Director of Corporate Services Tracey Butler report back to Council from a July 28th Bear-Smart Working Group meeting:
“It was a very-very busy spring…. We had 101 black bear complaints as of that date. Unfortunately six bears were euthanized in the spring in Castlegar. 77% of his calls are for food condition issues due to garbage and fruit and nut trees and unfortunately Castlegar was the highest this spring for encounters and euthanization. Trail had three or four bears at that same time euthanized….”
“…. Little concerned about the fall as the heat makes the bears move up, so right now we’re super quiet but the huckleberries are not that great, so they’re anticipating probably a really busy fall. So we’re working now with WildsafeBC and our coordinator Tara to come up with…. We’re calling it a Harvest Fruit and Nut Tree Bear Campaign. So we’re working on trying to partner people who harvest fruit and nut trees with people who would use those products.”
The City of Castlegar is the tenth BC municipality to obtain official Bear Smart status.
-
Friday Grass Fire Extinguished in NelsonFire officials caught word at 1:15PM and took control after the initial flame front was knocked down with fire extinguishers.
-
KISS Founder Reflects on Overdose Awareness Day, Local VigilThe Kootenay Insurrection for Safe Supply Founder claims the government knows how to fix this crisis, yet the onus has fallen on impacted communities. Next on Griffith’s list is developing a pilot to offer a safe supply compassion club in Nelson.
-
Trail RCMP Weekly Report Spans MVI, Break and Enter, moreIn one instance Trail RCMP responded to word from a monitoring company on Saturday, August 20th, regarding a 33-year old Trail man violating his order to remain in his Green Avenue residence.
-
Peace Climate Advocate Rolls Through Nelson on Cross-Canada ExpeditionDavid Ligouy has travelled over 40-thousand kilometres all over the world since 2008, including in Europe, and his current trip from Argentina to Montreal saw him roll through Nelson this past Wednesday on a solar-powered trike.
-
Grand Forks Council Disapproves Rezoning to Permit U-Haul ProposalA Public Hearing just before the Regular Meeting heard from a representative of U-Haul, but that didn't stop Council from blocking the proposed zoning amendment for 1980-68th Avenue.
-
Encampment Removal Addressed to Castlegar City CouncilCastlegar and District Community Services Society helped clean seven camps, including some in the railroad's right of way, after ensuring any occupants were given some notice.
-
David Eby Speaks to Weekend Stop in the KootenaysThe former Vancouver-Point Grey MLA and Minister responsible for Housing was BC's longest serving Attorney General over the last 30 years at the time of his resignation from cabinet, to pursue leadership of the NDP.
-
Rossland Council Approves Funding Childcare StudyThe study is set to survey Rossland families' childcare needs, employer's perspectives as to childcare availability impacts, review current options and much more.
-
New Grand Forks Cat Shelter Location Moves one Step Closer to RealityThe Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society was incorporated as a non-profit in late 2020 and currently operates out of a Johnsons Flats property.