Castlegar Council Hears Update on Bear Activity

A Committee of the Whole meeting for Castlegar City Council last month covered local bear activity.

The August 15th meeting heard Director of Corporate Services Tracey Butler report back to Council from a July 28th Bear-Smart Working Group meeting:

“It was a very-very busy spring…. We had 101 black bear complaints as of that date. Unfortunately six bears were euthanized in the spring in Castlegar. 77% of his calls are for food condition issues due to garbage and fruit and nut trees and unfortunately Castlegar was the highest this spring for encounters and euthanization. Trail had three or four bears at that same time euthanized….”

“…. Little concerned about the fall as the heat makes the bears move up, so right now we’re super quiet but the huckleberries are not that great, so they’re anticipating probably a really busy fall. So we’re working now with WildsafeBC and our coordinator Tara to come up with…. We’re calling it a Harvest Fruit and Nut Tree Bear Campaign. So we’re working on trying to partner people who harvest fruit and nut trees with people who would use those products.”

The City of Castlegar is the tenth BC municipality to obtain official Bear Smart status.