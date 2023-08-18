Castlegar Council Hears Update on Castle Play Structure Installation

Castlegar City Council was recently briefed on progress for the pending Castle Play Structure at Millennium Park.

Removal of the existing structure and amenities should finish over the next few weeks, but installation of the replacement structure is now delayed by three to four weeks.

Manager of Engineering and Infrastructure Travis Christianson explains the concern to City Council:

“The later installation of the castle will force later installation of the pour-in place surfacing…. It needs to be installed at a certain ambient temperature and it can’t be raining.”

Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow says worst comes to worst, staff isn't willing to risk project integrity for the sake of briefly opening the playground this fall:

“I have seen in areas where that rubberized pour-in place if done in cold temperatures, because everybody’s up against the same seasonal pressures, and if it’s done with not proper ambient temperatures or process it can delaminate, it can degrade very quickly and then the city is left- taxpayers are left having to replace it sometime after.”

Barlow adds staff is dedicated to getting the project completed by the contracted deadline, but it's important to flag potential issues before they occur.

The project was budgeted for 1.8-million dollars and additional accessible play features bumped it closer to two-million.