Castlegar Council Reconsiders Distributing Donation Moneys

Castlegar City Council was recently re-tasked with distributing money that was donated to local RCMP.

Two-thousand dollars donated to Castlegar RCMP went before City Council back in May, before being ear-marked for cooling centres which didn't utilize the money this year.

Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff was the first to encourage supporting the Increasing Recreation Involving Seniors group:

“They’ll use it for their greatest needs and we can put that in the letter…. And I have all the faith in them that’s what they’re going to do, so give it to them now….”

Councillor Shirley Falstead was the second official to make a recommendation:

“I would like to hold it over for next year, or as an alternative, to look at perhaps providing an outdoor bathroom facility for our street people.”

Councillor Brian Bogle was one of four officials that leaned towards donating to the IRIS group:

“I’d be supportive of passing it on to Sandy McCreight and the IRIS group. I know that they’re doing an awful lot of work in the community. Work that’s badly needed and they’re very successful at it, but I know that the funding is tight at all times.”

Other options include keeping the funds for next year's summer cooling centres, putting it towards grants and more. Adoption is slated for the December 5th Regular Meeting.