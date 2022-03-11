Castlegar Council Reflects on Rally for Ukraine

Castlegar City Council reflected on a recent rally held in support of Ukraine to close this past Monday's Regular Meeting.

Mayor Kirk Duff says emotions were high on February 27th at the event outside City Hall, but well worth the experience:

“It was quite an emotion filled ceremony I think for those of us that were there, and I know they’re planning another one on Sunday in front of City Hall again. Anyways if anyone has an open schedule I encourage you to go down and partake in it….”

He adds while he understands there are political complications, at some point those unfairly persecuted need support. Councillor Brian Bogle was also in attendance; he calls the event educational:

“The feeling of helplessness that those three main speakers….. Yeah it was very, very moving and I encourage everyone to go because I truly believe the support from the cross section of the community made a difference to those people….”

Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff says emotions were higher for some people more than others, but all were able to connect for a good cause:

“It was very interesting listening to that gentleman talk about the propaganda that when you live in Europe, especially coming from Russia, what you hear from Russia and that is what was really upsetting him I think….. When I spoke I tried to remind him that we’re all here for peace, even the Doukhobors that came they’re peaceful people and we were all there for the same purpose…. I’m going to come again on Sunday just to show support.”

This Sunday's event is set to run from 1PM to 2PM near Castlegar City Hall. Click here to read about Nelson City Council’s discussion on the Ukraine crisis from this past Tuesday.