Castlegar Council Reflects, Shares Goodbyes

Last Monday's Castlegar City Council meeting, October 17th, heard Mayor Kirk Duff speak to his year-and-a-half long term and share goodbyes with other outgoing officials.

Mayor Duff commends outgoing City Councillor Bergen Price for coming out of some tough conversations with his head held high:

“One thing I always appreciated and I think we all did with Bergen was his excitement and his enthusiasm for the stuff he believed in, and he stood up against the rest of us on the Sahlstrom gate. I’m gonna [sic] say it, I’ll give you credit, you hung out there by yourself and that was a tough decision for all of us….”

Price says a lot his changed since being elected in 2018:

“If I was to say there was something that I learned being on council it’s that you think you’ve got a topic or something figured out and then…. Somebody else will come with a wonderful idea that you go ‘oh my god I never thought of that’ and so it just yet again proved that I’m not always right in fact….”

Duff thanks outgoing City Councillor Dan Rye for his advice, experience and most-recent campaign for Area-E Director:

“Congratulations on putting your name in for that. I know you weren’t successful but good on you. You know you’re living there now and you’re still trying to do what you can to help the community and you’ve just been there a year or so right? So good on you, so council’s going to miss you (and) the city’s going to miss you from that point of view….”

Councillor Rye's emotional goodbye tasked the incoming City Council with securing upgrades to the recreation complex.

Duff says after 18 years as a City Councillor and multiple attempts to become Mayor, the role that he was finally able to fill was everything that he'd hoped for. He adds that new council dynamics are what create change in community. The next council will have just two male City Councillors, four female Councillors and Maria McFaddin taking the Mayor's seat.