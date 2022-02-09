Castlegar Council Talks Air Canada Flights, New Plow Purchase

The dreaded phrase "Cancelgar" rung once again in Castlegar Council Chambers this week, with just eight of last month's 20 scheduled flights having hit the air.

Discussions on January’s airport report this Monday, February 7th, also heard an update on Air Canada’s operations at the West Kootenay Regional Airport:

“Question on Air Canada; they’re going to six days a week, is that right?” asked Councillor Dan Rye

Staff says that was the plan as per last week’s media release, but Air Canada has already scaled back that announcement and only offers five flights per week to and from Vancouver. It’s also noted that Calgary flights listed to begin in May are purely to engage community interest and would also be scaled back if there wasn’t enough demand.

“It’s kind of silly because then everybody at this table gets the backlash right? When it doesn’t happen or whatever so it’s not conducive to a good relationship for sure.” says Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff

Staff says they’re pushing for more certainty moving forward before announcements are made.

Monday’s meetings also saw Castlegar City Council approve the purchase of new airport runway snow removal equipment valued at $437,000. Staff explains the existing plow is roughly 30 years old and could be used as a back-up, but a newer, faster and safer plow will help keep the critical service functional while also planning ahead for expected upgrades.