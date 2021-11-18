Castlegar Council Talks Bear Activity, Violation Tickets, more

The City of Castlegar's first year as one of ten Bear-Smart communities across BC saw more bears, less euthanasia and more tickets being issued.

Wildsafe BC presented to Castlegar City Council earlier this week, November 15th, to promote bear safety, highlight concerns and suggest some potential fixes. Garbage remains the number one local animal attractant and Councillors like Dan Rye are keen to see that change:

“…. I know the two-week garbage pick-up has been an issue but this isn’t something that’s new, we’ve been doing this for a number of years now so, you know people need to get accustomed to the way that it is. I mean I know in my household I mean every two weeks I don’t even need to put it out….”

Councillor Brian Bogle suggests stickers like he’s noticed in other communities could be helpful:

“…. Because I was a nice dad I took my son’s garbage out in the morning for him and each one of their bins is tagged with the reminder to clip it, don’t have it out before 7AM…. Every two week pick-up….”

Wildsafe BC’s Castlegar Coordinator recorded 228 total calls regarding bears this year with just around 10 consisting of grizzlies. Looking over the past five years; 2021 has seen the most annual black bear reports in Castlegar. Wildsafe explains that between the City's Bear-Smart designation and the Conservation Service putting the onus on businesses and residents; eight bears that would normally be euthanasia candidates were left alone.

The City's 16 violation tickets issued by Conservation this year is the most tickets than any other office in BC, with roughly 40-percent of calls estimated to be garbage-related.

Councillor Sue-Heaton Shetstobitoff still wants less warnings and more action:

“So it seems like we keep giving people warnings and warnings but no fines; how can we change that? Because from my understanding a lot of these people are the same people being fined, I mean warned, year after year…. Like Mr. Rye said; this is not something new.”

City Staff believes Castlegar actually issued more violation tickets than the 16 identified by Wildsafe.

Wildsafe BC wants the City to bring back the food-based community bear-safe dumpster program which was cancelled because some residents were dumping items as big as couches. Suggestions for a potential second trial include relocation, fencing and more.