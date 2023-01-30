Castlegar Council Talks Crime Reduction Unit, Letter to Province

Last week's Protective Services Update to Castlegar City Council saw yet another letter penned to the Province.

Council inquired about a missing member to the Crime Reduction Unit during the January 23rd Committee of the Whole meeting. The Castlegar Sergeant explained that one complication is a re-organization of the Kootenay Boundary regional RCMP detachment. As this re-organization is done at a provincial level, there’s concern that any new arrival would be allocated outside of Castlegar.

Mayor Maria McFaddin hopes City Council can assist with the process:

“Because if we just say ‘hey we want this back for our area’ what you’re saying is, the concern is that it’s going to Nelson and so we need to make sure that we’re putting in there ‘we want this position filled for the City of Castlegar’….”

The idea to write a letter came from Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff:

“It’s a key, vital position for this community (and) it always has (been) right? You can’t really do the job with only one crime reduction officer….”

City officials will work with RCMP to include any underlying details in the letter.