Castlegar Council Talks Crime Reduction Unit, Letter to Province
Last week's Protective Services Update to Castlegar City Council saw yet another letter penned to the Province.
Council inquired about a missing member to the Crime Reduction Unit during the January 23rd Committee of the Whole meeting. The Castlegar Sergeant explained that one complication is a re-organization of the Kootenay Boundary regional RCMP detachment. As this re-organization is done at a provincial level, there’s concern that any new arrival would be allocated outside of Castlegar.
Mayor Maria McFaddin hopes City Council can assist with the process:
“Because if we just say ‘hey we want this back for our area’ what you’re saying is, the concern is that it’s going to Nelson and so we need to make sure that we’re putting in there ‘we want this position filled for the City of Castlegar’….”
The idea to write a letter came from Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff:
“It’s a key, vital position for this community (and) it always has (been) right? You can’t really do the job with only one crime reduction officer….”
City officials will work with RCMP to include any underlying details in the letter.
-
Nelson City Council Debates FCM Board SeatA late item on January 17th spoke to a vacant seat for FCM's last two meetings ahead of their Annual General Meeting. If selected, the City would incur Councillor Logtenberg's travel expenses to attend meetings.
-
Grand Forks RCMP Talks Arrest Warrant, Theft, Prohibited Drivers, moreGrand Forks RCMP caught word of a stolen truck just before 9PM on January 26th.
-
GF Aquatic Centre Seeking Seniors to LifeguardThe team hopes to see a range of ages and life experience at poolside that are as diverse as the facility's patrons.
-
SD8 Designated as Provincial Online Learning SchoolThe District is now a Provincial Online Learning School, opening the doors to more online learners both locally and across BC.
-
Nelson Police Issue Missing Person Alert for YouthEmber Bury was last seen on Thursday, January 26th, at 10PM. Any relative information on the whereabouts of Bury should go to the Nelson Police Department.
-
Castlegar City Council Talks Advisory Team, Community Plan ReviewAn Advisory Committee would be most active during launch, engagement and choice making periods, featuring a range of local organizations and members of City Council.
-
Nelson Council Commits to Second Round of Recovery FundingTuesday, January 17th, heard some debate over the maximum grant amount, compensation amounts for lost revenue and more. Ultimately, City Council landed on a $25,000 cap.
-
Grand Forks Scooter Ride Leads to Multiple ChargesAn education-blitz with BC Highway patrol is anticipated for this spring to ensure that motorists understand the difference.
-
CBT Seeks Public Feedback for Management PlanThe Plan guides investments and initiatives based off community feedback, with over 20 in-person meetings and virtual options set for this April and May.