Castlegar Council Votes Against Closing Compost Site, more

It looks like Castlegar's Yard Waste Composting Site is remaining open for the foreseeable future.

Staff had recommended that City Council close the facility to save roughly $125,000 and over 1100 staff hours per year, but officials pushed back citing community concern.

Councillor Brian Bogle explains:

“This topic has been, since I’ve been on council, the second most talked about and we all know the first one was Branson Park. So I have not had one person who’s spoken to me about it say they think it’s (closing) a great idea. Now I’m sure there are people out there who support it (but) none of them have reached out to me.”

Mayor Maria McFaddin had this:

“If someone’s willing to pay this amount for it and it’s their tax dollars and there’s enough of them that are saying that to me then I land as well as leaving it open…. My concern is I understand that labor is not an easy thing to find in this market.”

Councillor Cherryl MacLeod says site users from outside of city limits were one reason she'd hoped to close the facility:

“When you are actually at the complex and you see how many people are going in there that you know do not live within the City of Castlegar, you know what can we do about that and maybe…. If this is how this flies and we leave it open that is going to be a subsequent conversation because I truly do not believe that the City of Castlegar needs to pay for something that people drive in from Trail and from wherever else to use and then our taxpayers are paying for it.”

Yard waste material will still be accepted by residents on site but now it will be transported it to the RDCK's Ootischenia landfill.

Council is set to re-visit this decision in a year's time.

Castlegar City Council has also adopted their decision on collection carts for the new curbside organics collection program.

Dwellings will receive one 121-litre garbage collection cart, with the option to purchase an additional 121-litre cart if needed.

Also passed at Tuesday's Special Meeting was awarding a Request for Quotation to Parkworks Solutions to install playground equipment for a new castle play structure at Millennium Park.

Parkworks Solutions is the same company under contract to supply and deliver the play structure.

Site construction is set to occur through July and August before installation can proceed.