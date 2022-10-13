Castlegar Councillor Reports Back on Toxic Drug Crisis Seminar

Castlegar City Council recently heard a summary on a toxic drug crisis seminar that was attended by Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff.

The seminar held for elected officials covered ongoings in our local area:

“It was interesting to learn that 80% of all the deaths for the opioid crisis are people who are housed. So they’re actually living in some type of combination. Deaths in this area are mainly from inhaling your drugs, not by injections. Which kind of surprised me but the stigma of using needles gets to people and so they’re inhaling like cocaine with fentanyl and that in; so that’s mostly the deaths here in our area….”

“So far Nelson, Castlegar and Trail: This has been the worse year of all for deaths up to the end of September….” adds Councillor Sherstobitoff

She also says that Interior Health is seeking two positions for decriminalization. This as The Province will decriminalize personal possession of illicit substances January 31st of 2023 through 2026.

Another note is that safe-supply vending machines are being discussed for the area with proposals potentially going to local governments.