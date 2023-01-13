Castlegar Councillors Talk Snow Management, Address Complaints

Castlegar staff and City Councillors alike hope to increase community confidence when winter driving conditions get ugly.

Officials recall receiving more complaints about snow management through this year’s holiday season than ever before. One Councillor recalled that she didn't realize her car had a belly pan until it was removed by the winter streets.

Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff has spent some time researching snow management practices in other communities. She says the key is communication:

“I think the whole idea is people just want somebody to know they have an issue and somebody has listened to them. Maybe we can’t deal with it for a couple of days because of priorities, we all know what the priorities are one to four, but we just need a better system…. they just want to be heard.”

Councillor Cherryl MacLeod has her own similar concerns:

“Last time it dumped like that was December 26th right? That’s been two and a half weeks, right? And I actually watched somebody come down the hill up Seventh Avenue, towards the high school, somebody in a MOTI truck trying to go up and it is barely one lane wide. Now that school’s back I’m really grateful that’s not the road I’m having to travel today.”

Mayor Maria McFaddin blames a number of circumstances:

“One is the equipment and personnel struggles we’ve had this year which have been a bit of an anomaly and the second piece being the amount of snowfall in a short period of time and when it’s coming, which is on holidays and weekends…. So I would propose that at some point we sit down and we talk about those constraints…. What is our backup plan?”

Staff adds that a higher turnover rate is also adding to the problem, as positions with decades of experience can offer more continuity in their operations. Both council and staff seem keen to increase communication and work towards some sort of a backup plan.