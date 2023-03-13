Castlegar Endorses Grant Application for Homeless Population Estimate

Last Monday, March 6th, saw Castlegar City Council endorse a UBCM grant application for a Homeless Population Estimate.

The $21,000 grant would augment the $14,000 already committed by The City for a Point-In-Time Count.

Manager of Planning Development and Sustainability Meeri Durand told City Councillors at an earlier meeting that the price jump is to do with new and improved methodology:

“Point-In-Time Counts are really better suited for larger municipalities where your homeless population is visible or accessing services. The methodology created for rural areas that was recently published takes into consideration a more service-based assessment.”

“The increase in cost is primarily because this methodology will require additional training of our partner service organizations, as well as it’s intended to provide support where needed. So where those organizations may not have capacity to participate…. we’re able to partner with other partners to help fill those gaps….”

“It has been expressed to me by many of our community partners that there has never really been a good understanding of who is using services, who that target audience is and what is the broad geography using those services. So I do anticipate that this approach will also capture individuals who are using services in Castlegar.”

The new approach will also consider people living in precarious housing situations like on couches or in cars.