Castlegar Fire Department Attends Vehicle Fire


The Castlegar Fire Department responded to a 911 call this morning, December 1st, for a vehicle fire.

Three vehicles and six personnel arrived at 525-Columbia Avenue after catching word at 8:35AM and they extinguished the fire by about 9AM.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation but mechanical and electrical failures are suspected in this case.

There were no reported injuries.

