Castlegar Forecaster Speaks to June Weather, Summer Predictions

Castlegar's Southeast Fire Centre is out with June's Climate Report.

Last month was 2.5 degrees warmer than average with a mean monthly temperature of 19.3 degrees.

Weather Forecaster Jesse Ellis says his main takeaway from the report is precipitation being just 63% of normal:

“June is a really important month for us to get rain, it’s one of the wetter months of the year around here and it kind of sets things up for July and August which are typically dry.”

Ellis says while these conditions could factor into causes for wildfire, there's a lot more to it:

“The weather that we get week on week is significant, so as we go through July, August and September, regardless of the conditions that have lead up to that time the weather of that week remains a strong driver of what we see out there…. Yes it’s significant but it’s not a stand alone indicator of what is to come.”

Last month’s hottest temperature was 35 degrees, recorded on June 8th, with the lowest at 6.6 degrees on June 22nd.

Bounce News asked Ellis what we can expect looking ahead.

He say san upper ridge building over the region will impact weather today, July 12th, through to this Friday:

“So that feature should support a warming and drying trend, although patchy moisture in a westerly flow into that upper ridge will likely produce patchy clouds, isolated showers and possible thunder storms at times….”

Another weather feature could impact our area some time next week:

“…. Confidence is low but this is a feature that our forecast team is looking really hard at, because that kind of upper low coming across BC at that time of year is pretty significant. Not only the cooling affected that it might have, but also the winds and precipitation and thunder storms.”

Ellis predicts above or near normal temperatures through August.