Castlegar Hearing Addresses Land Use Changes for Blueberry Proposal

A proposed zoning amendment to permit an eco-industrial plaza at 4605-Columbia Avenue near Blueberry now has a change in plans, recently heard at a Public Hearing in Castlegar.

The initial concept for the project involved Health Canada regulated, indoor, micro cannabis cultivation and processing but permitted land-uses have been altered citing community concerns.

Both the production and sale of cannabis have been removed from the proposed zoning application, as well as other land-uses like gas stations, auto repair and auto body shops, recycling depots and more.

Consultant Jennifer Powers says land-uses aren’t the only consideration for OTG Developments:

“We also have completed a professional traffic study to evaluate the safety and the capacity for this land-use change and we are proposing the 15-metre buffer to be installed along the southern property boundary just to create a separation between the residential and the light industrial….”

A number of 6th Avenue businesses in Castlegar have reportedly expressed interest in making the move if this zoning amendment goes through.

Powers says this leaves more room to develop housing in Castlegar:

“We also have been in contact with other light industrial businesses, so an electrical warehousing supplier, that was one, and there was also a modular home scaler. So those were two that we’ve had pretty serious discussions with that would be outside of that 6th avenue but again, it’s built to suit; we’re open to whoever wants to do business.”

One remaining concern for residents near this proposal is the potential loss of Blueberry's northern access route off Highway-22.

Manager of Engineering Travis Christianson says if that happened, considerations such as traffic lights at Blueberry’s other community entrance can be addressed later on:

“…. It’s not in the Ministry’s interest to signalize but what we did is look a little bit deeper into the realistic use of this development and it would push that trigger for signalization much further in the future. We have the ability to do subsequent traffic impact assessments at the development permit stage.”

An information session in December saw 40 attendees but only seven spoke at July's hearing, six of which were opposed.

The amendment from Rural Zoning to Industrial Park is expected to return to Castlegar City Council for consideration later this month.