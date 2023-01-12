Castlegar Holds Open House Ahead of Financial Plan Adoption

Last week's Public Open House in Castlegar went over the City's draft five-year-financial plan ahead of adoption.

The proposed 6.65% residential tax increase and 6.69% business light industrial tax increase will see the average household pay $78.52 more than before, plus over $367 more for business light industrial.

Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff says it's never an easy time of the year for City officials:

“I think the community has to look at all those, you know 18 (or) 20 different things (budget items) that were are on there to realize you know this is a hard thing that we do, this is the hardest thing we do through the years is coming up with a budget and taxation. Because you know what? The Majority of us around here have to pay taxes ourselves so we want to keep them low….”

Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow explains Council didn't have much wiggle room:

“We recognize that it’s not an insignificant increase. But when you see that the tax levy right from the start, the infrastructure levy is at essentially two percent and non discretionary inflationary adjustments, I mean that inflationary adjustment that everyone is feeling everywhere (and) we’re feeling as a municipality. When you take those two right at the beginning we’re already at six percent.”

“I know that our infrastructure investment levy has been slowly declining, so it’s about two and a half percent and then it has been two and a quarter or so, so that’s where it started and then the discretionary inflationary adjustment, it has probably been around two, just over two percent for the last couple of years….” he adds

A tax rates assessment is set for March and the Tax Rates Bylaw should go before Castlegar City Council in April.