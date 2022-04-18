Castlegar Integrated Services Collaborative Presents to City Council

Castlegar City Council is expected to go to vote tomorrow, April 19th, on a proposed grant application to UBCM's Strengthening Community Services program.

This follows an April 4th Castlegar Integrated Services Collaborative delegation that proposed funding a pilot Housing Outreach Program, as well as replacing 10 well-worn beds at the Way-Out Shelter and continued coordination and facilitation. The $112,500 grant aims to support projects focusing on health and safety while increasing community collaboration.

Councillor Maria McFaddin inquired about how services proposed to help find housing could help those same people sustain housing:

“That’s kind of my only concern; I wouldn’t say it’s an opposition…. Do we have an ability to support these people once we get them in a home? Because they’ll often, when they’re on that edge that’s the issue right? It’s that they may not have the skillset to sustain it….”

A number of questions were filtered through CAO Chris Barlow. He explains that the proposal would help connect varying community members to much needed housing, adding City Council would be kept in the loop as to the project's ongoing success:

“What we would be doing is setting up a Memorandum of Understanding which would lay all those out: Reporting, communication, expectation, deliverables (and) those sorts of things and then from that point then it would be up to CDSS to provide those services and we would have regular check-ins….”

“….Because this is a pilot project and we’re controlling the funding; one thing that we also added in there is the ability to support the international students in the community too. Because that’s one thing as Council we’ve heard several times is that there isn’t a lot of advocacy for international students when they come for housing and if there’s landlord tenant issues.”

The Castlegar Integrated Services Collaborative has also developed a Coordinated Community Response Plan outlining all existing supports and local service gaps.

Other items on tomorrow’s Castlegar City Council agenda include a Property Tax Penalty Bylaw, talks on a city-wide wayfinding signage and lighting design-build, plus adoption of the sidewalk vendor bylaw.