Castlegar Launches Harvest Match Program to Address Bear Conflicts

The Bounce Radio Newsroom has more word on efforts currently underway in Castlegar to minimize conflicts between bears and humans.

All involved parties will hopefully benefit from the Harvest Match Pilot Program that launched last week. Castlegar became BC's tenth Bear-Smart community last year, but human-bear conflict this spring saw six bears destroyed which was recently addressed to City Council.

Communications Manager Bree Seabrook explained to City Council on September 6th just how the Pilot Program will work:

“The bears are already back, the bears are bad, we know they’re going to be bad and they’ve (WildsafeBC) told us that all they (bears) want right now is fruit and nuts. So Wildsafe and Tracy have coordinated and it’s going to be a matchmaking program, so there’s going to be a few different ways that you can match and that’s someone that wants fruits and nuts or someone who wants to get rid of them.”

“So there’s going to be a Facebook community group where you can opt in and say ‘I have fruit or nuts or a tree that needs to be picked’, or you can go and say ‘I’d like to find these things and where can I connect with them?’ so you can do that on the Facebook group. You can also do it directly through the Wildsafe Coordinator via phone or email.”

Signage has also been created so passersby will know that you want to share your harvest.

“The intent with these is for people who may not be able to get out and pick their own materials, they can hop by City Hall, grab a sign and then put it out and then someone can come and take their stuff from them….” adds Seabrook

Local bear activity has also been the talk of the town over in Nelson. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow regarding discussion from Nelson City Council and a chat with Nelson’s WildsafeBC Coordinator.