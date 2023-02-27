Castlegar Mayor Addresses Statement Made to Mandate Group

The Mayor of Castlegar has apologized to City Council for statements made to a group opposing vaccine mandates.

An email response from Mayor Maria McFaddin has been shared on social media by BC Nurses Fight Mandates, but the Mayor claims she believed she was only responding to an individual and not an organization.

Mayor McFaddin was surprised to hear from another City Councillor last Tuesday, February 21st, that it could also be part of a package being presented to the province:

“I wanted to have this conversation on my list…. To make sure I send that person back clarification on, especially if I hadn’t been told that it’s been a part of a formal package, that I do my best to rectify that or…. I mean they can they could put my personal thoughts but it’s not the City’s stance and I said right at the very beginning that ‘I personally think this’….”

“I should have taken more time at how I worded that…. I don’t want it to also come across that this is my stance on vaccines. That is not what it was about; it is about a health crisis in our province and it maybe not being as back and white; that’s my personal stance. I just want to make sure that’s clear so that nobody takes away from that conversation that somehow I don’t understand why they put those in, in the first place….” adds The Mayor

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff says personal statements should come from personal accounts; not The Mayor's email address:

“I worded my email to you several times because as a mom to a nurse I take this subject very real and your statement supplied that the City of Castlegar supports those nurses without vaccinations. We’ve never talked (about) it here and I just think you overstepped your position as Mayor.”

Councillor Cherryl MacLeod says mistakes happen:

“You’re right; I think the premise of the email that was sent to you was probably a little off. Right? You didn’t necessarily understand that and maybe seeking clarification would have been a little better of an idea than writing back right away. But hey we all make mistakes and we all have our own opinions on vaccinations or not; some of us worked in sectors that didn’t have a choice. We all have different opinions and that’s what makes this place what it is.”

While most City Councillors expressed appreciation for the clarification and apology, a proposal to address the item on a future agenda was still shot down.