Castlegar Mayor Not Seeking Re-Election

Health complications announced at Monday's Regular City Council meeting, August 15th, mean the Mayor of Castlegar will not be seeking re-election this fall.

Mayor Kirk Duff blames Sarcoidosis, a lung disease, for the unfortunate stop in the road:

“When I decided to run in the by-election last year I had received a clean bill of health because the disease was no longer active. Unfortunately this last spring the disease came back with a vengeance. It’s very disappointing that the result is me having to give up this fantastic job….”

“I’d like to thank the residents and voters who supported me during the by-election and the many-many people who supported me as Mayor during my term including the residents of Castlegar, members of Council and our entire City staff, I very much appreciate it. But most of all I want to give a special thank-you to my wife…. Who I wouldn’t be able to do anything without….” adds The Mayor

“I think most of Council would echo it; I just want to say thank-you…. You’ve done a really great job at leading our City and listening well to your Council…. So thank-you for serving as well.” says Councillor Maria McFaddin

Mayor Duff says he'll still be carrying out his remaining term to the best of his ability. City Councillor Dan Rye was appointed Deputy Mayor through to the municipal election.

That wasn’t all that happened however at Monday’s Regular Meeting.

City Council adopted issuance of a Temporary Use Permit to facilitate a 13-bed emergency shelter at Castlegar's Way Out Shelter, with four attached conditions.

An Indemnity Bylaw amendment sets annual remuneration for incoming Mayor and Councillors this fall at $36,000 and $18,000 respectively. That's up from $32,000 for Mayor and $16,000 for City Councillors.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.