Castlegar Public Hearing Sees Packed Gallery

Castlegar City Council held a Public Hearing last Monday, March 14th, regarding steps to allow a 54-unit commercial and residential mixed used development at 2405 Columbia and 2404 6th Avenue.

The four-hour event heard questions and comments on the proposed zoning amendment, with dozens of speakers mainly in opposition and 29 additional opposing written letters. The overwhelming majority weren't against the housing concept, but strongly against losing a portion of Brandson Park to the development in-turn.

Council wasn't able to answer every question or comment expressed, but Councillor Bergen Price aimed to clarify some of the more colorful ones:

“…. Development cost charges in the amount of you know $167K for residential component and $53,000 for the commercial component must be received prior to (the) building permit being issued. So that is the direct financial implications in this respect, but what is the long term? What is the taxation and what does the City get back?”

“You have these big developments and you have community engagements and the community speaks up and you have to answer all these hard questions. Like we have a pamphlet here that has about…. feels like a hundred pages of emails from people clearly against this. So have you had this in the past where you’ve dealt with a community that’s been this against a project?” Councillor Price later asked The Nexus Development Group representative

Councillor Maria McFaddin sought answers on the proposed amount of work-units:

“Do you know approximately how many of those spaces the Sutherland Group is planning on using for in-market for the employees and how many of these will be targeted towards other Castlegar residents?”

The Nexus Development Group representative estimates a combination of one and two bedroom units, up to 15, would suffice for staff housing. The historically significant green-space known as Brandson Park was a major point of contention for the gallery, including one speaker claiming to be the Niece of the late Bob Brandson.