Castlegar RCMP Arrests Two for Trafficking
Last Wednesday, February 15th, saw Castlegar's RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and other officers arrest two men for allegedly trafficking suspected drugs.
This followed a traffic stop of a vehicle occupied by the two accused and the consequent seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine and Canadian currency.
Both the 30 and 59-year old Castlegar residents were released pending a July 27th court appearance.
