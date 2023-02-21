iHeartRadio
Choose your station
-3°C

Static Links

Instagram

Castlegar RCMP Arrests Two for Trafficking


rcmp sign

Last Wednesday, February 15th, saw Castlegar's RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and other officers arrest two men for allegedly trafficking suspected drugs.

This followed a traffic stop of a vehicle occupied by the two accused and the consequent seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine and Canadian currency.

Both the 30 and 59-year old Castlegar residents were released pending a July 27th court appearance.

Click here to read about recent ongoings from Trail RCMP.

12