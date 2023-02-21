Castlegar RCMP Arrests Two for Trafficking

Last Wednesday, February 15th, saw Castlegar's RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and other officers arrest two men for allegedly trafficking suspected drugs.

This followed a traffic stop of a vehicle occupied by the two accused and the consequent seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine and Canadian currency.

Both the 30 and 59-year old Castlegar residents were released pending a July 27th court appearance.

