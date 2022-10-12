Castlegar RCMP Investigates Break and Enter to Local Business
Castlegar RCMP are investigating a break and enter to an 18th Street sporting goods store.
Unknown suspects removed a pane of glass to gain entry between late evening Friday, October 7th and the early morning hours of Saturday, October 8th, making off with various items.
Police say the removal of that glass would have taken a certain amount of time and nearby businesses and witnesses are being canvassed as part of the investigation.
Anyone who observed people around the 600-block of 18th street overnight on October 7th between 10PM and 6AM should get in touch with Castlegar RCMP.
