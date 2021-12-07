Castlegar RCMP Reports Pair of Stolen Vehicles

Castlegar RCMP continues their investigation after a pair of vehicles was reported stolen on Saturday.

The first of two reports was regarding a red Hyundai Sante Fe stolen from a private Ootischenia property between Friday at 3PM and Saturday at 9AM.

Secondly a white 2007 GMC Sierra pickup-truck with a white canopy and black roof racks was reported stolen at 8:21PM from a 6th avenue business parking lot and had been stolen while the driver was at work.

Any relative information should go to the Castlegar RCMP Detachment.