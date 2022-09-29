Castlegar RCMP Speaks to Fatal Pass Creek Crash
Castlegar RCMP continue to assist in an investigation with the BC Coroner Service following a fatal crash in Pass Creek.
Police were notified on Wednesday, September 28th, arriving on scene with the Coroner Service and Castlegar Search and Rescue.
This after a man failed to return from a social outing the evening prior and his friends returned to Norns Creek, Ladybird forest service road in Pass Creek to look for him.
Emergency services were immediately contacted as tire tracks were reportedly seen over a 150-foot embankment and an extensively damaged Jeep was spotted in a stream at the bottom of the hill.
An adult man, identified as a 43-year old Pass Creek resident, was found deceased and appeared to have succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
RCMP say evidence suggests that the Jeep rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the stream, while the lone occupant driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Anyone with relative information on this incident is requested to contact Castlegar RCMP.
