Castlegar Resident Speaks out Following Grandview Gate Installation

A resident of Grandview Heights in Castlegar is speaking out now that a gate has been officially installed.

City Council committed to the gate last year, deeming maintenance of the dangerous gravel road too costly. The gate at the north section of 16th avenue, also known as Sahlstrom Road, cuts off an access road for the neighbourhood that the City claims was never meant to be.

Grandview resident Mac Gregory tells Bounce Radio that he didn't receive a written notice until after the gate was already up:

“I live here and I was going through the portion that they were going to gate off and I saw them…. Cementing the second post in and then the next time I tried to go through they had a truck sitting there and they were trying to get the gate up.”

He still believes that maintenance is possible:

“I think all that needed to be done was some broken pavement removed and some loads of crush put in there, and then it could have been graded and maintained quite easily. I’ve driven on hundreds of miles of logging road when I used to work for Celgar way-way back… They were gravel roads, they grated them every once in a while and they were fine.”

Gregory wasn’t present for a community presentation around election time of last year and feels left in the dark regarding some details:

“One of our concerns, because I was an ex-firefighter and first responder, was access for emergency vehicles and according to the City that is going to be dealt with. I don’t know if they’re going to have a key in every police car, ambulance and fire truck or not, but if they aren’t doing that it’s a dangerous situation…. According to the fire chief it’s being dealt with (but) I don’t know what the details are.”

Gregory wrote to the Mayor last week regarding other areas the City is spending, where he feels funds could be re-directed to maintain this road.