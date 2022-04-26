Castlegar Run 4 Refugees Event Fundraising to Support Ukraine Crisis

A fundraiser set for next month in Castlegar aims to support the humanitarian crisis from the war in Ukraine.

The Run-4-Refugees event goes the same day as an International Culture Festival funding refugee causes in both Afghanistan and Myanmar on May 7th.

Castlegar City Council asked Pallavi Shetty just last week how the runs are being monitored:

“With the 5km loop we want to make sure that there is enough space for everybody to turn around at the 2.5km mark, so we are looking at a couple of different options. But yes if we do decide to step out of the park we will be looking at working with the RCMP and trying to have more Martials in place.”

“Once we finalize a course map it will be published on the website at least a week before the event.” adds Shetty

Co-presenter Julie Leffelarr explains that refugees supported by City Council back in 2015 are now helping other refugee families from Winnepeg:

“We chose not to display them (biographies); I don’t think that that’s necessary. It’s not us who are sponsoring them and we don’t want to give the impression that they’re coming here. So they are waiting and funding is part of their wait, but they’re coming to Regina which is where their community is.”

Requests for city funding und use of city equipment are expected to be considered next meeting. Online and team cash donations will go through the Canadian Red Cross.