Castlegar Suspicious Death Confirmed Homicide
(Image provided by RCMP)
An update from RCMP confirms last week’s suspicious death in Castlegar is now a homicide investigation.
The BC-RCMP Major Crime Unit and Southeast District Major Crime Unit have taken over the case that saw an unresponsive male found near the Castlegar CIBC bank location around 11:30PM on Thursday, August 11th.
The victim is being identified as 51-year old Jean-Luc Noel Levesque, who had no fixed address but was known to travel between a number of local communities.
Police say the motive for this homicide is not yet known, but anyone who may have seen the victim or interacted with him prior to his death is being urged to get in touch.
