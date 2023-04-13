Castlegar Weather Forecaster Addresses March Weather, Current Patterns

(Image: stock)

A Weather Forecaster at Castlegar's Southeast Fire Center has the details behind recent weather patterns and what's yet to come.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Jesse Ellis following this week’s release of March's climate report.

Last month saw the lowest mean monthly temperature recorded in at least the past decade at 1.9 degrees. The mean monthly temperature combines both the average lowest and highest temperatures throughout March.

“The lowest mean monthly temperature that we’ve seen was 0.9 degrees in 1976 but when you look at the normal which is 4.4, we were closer to the record low than we were to normal, although we didn’t break it (the record).” says Ellis

March recorded 31% lower than average precipitation, roughly 60% of which fell between the 12th and 13th. Respectively, March saw 28% less rainfall than normal and 14% less snow.

Our Weather Forecaster also dived into this week’s weather patterns and looked into his crystal ball (otherwise known as computer weather models) for what’s ahead:

“Over the Easter weekend we saw the remnants of an atmospheric river feature pass over the area, so we saw high freezing levels, we saw warm air brining a lot of moisture from the southwest over the region and that resulted in quite a bit of precipitation…. After that frontal wave passed through we got back into a pattern where we saw a cool upper trough dominating in behind that.”

A cool upper trough is described as having a lot of cool air aloft, which when blended with surface heating like the sun rising over our valleys, creates less stable air masses with vertical mixing and localized precipitation.

“Tuesday the 11th we had reports of snow levels dropping all the way down to valley bottom in spots around the West Kootenay even as freezing levels between the bands of convection were as high as 1500 metres. That means the strength of a convective cell passing over an area can drop the snow levels down by 1000 metres, which is pretty significant.” explains Ellis

He adds that this weekend is looking warmer than the last:

“We should see an upper ridge rebuilding over the West Kootenay which will bring warmer and more stable and drier conditions and then after that things become progressively more difficult for the computer weather models to pin down.”

Ellis predicts the return of below or near seasonal temperatures with no strong indication of significant warming over the next 10 to 14 days.