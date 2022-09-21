Castlegar Weather Forecaster Ponders Winter 22/23 Conditons

(Image: Stock)

A Southeast Fire Centre Weather Forecaster in Castlegar says we're trending towards a cooler than average winter, but after that, the forecast is up in the air.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom recently chatted with Jesse Ellis regarding last month’s climate report, but Ellis also had some comment on the months ahead:

“The latest guidance suggests that we are coming into a La Niña winter again for winter 2022 (and) 2023. The current projections are suggesting that the magnitude or the strength of the La Niña pattern should be weakening as we get into late winter and early spring of 2023, but confidence in that is not great. What we usually see is that the local impact of that El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) pattern is delayed until January, February (and) March; that’s when we see the strongest impacts of that.”

El Niño and La Niña conditions are described as the warming and cooling phases of a recurring climate pattern across the tropical Pacific: The El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or “ENSO”. The pattern shifts back and forth irregularly every two to seven years, triggering respective and predictable disruptions in the climate.

“So it’s possible that even though we’re expected to remain in the La Niña phase of this pattern, we may not see the effects of that until late winter (and) early spring and the affects of that being generally cooler than average temperate that can affect our snow levels. So giving the same amount of precipitation with cooler than average temperate means more of that may fall as snow down to lower elevations in our valleys as we get into late January, February (and) March, however as I mentioned the confidence as that La Niña outlook is diminishing as we get into more of that critical part of the year where this projection has the most skill in terms of giving meaningful information.” adds Ellis

The National Weather Service forecasts 86% reliability in the forecast dropping to 60% for December through February.