Castlegar Zoning Amendment to go to Public Hearing

First two readings are done and dusted for the City of Castlegar's Zoning Amendment to a construct a commercial and residential mixed-use development at 2405 Columbia Avenue and 2404 6th Avenue.

The development includes 43 apartments, nine live-in units and 790 square metres of commercial space.

Councillor Bergen Price was the only vote opposing second reading citing community concerns:

“…. Maybe not knocking on our door in some instances but ones that are you know very passionate about our community and speak to us. The Kinnaird area has been very passionate about this and being against this. I support my constituents and the people that have been brave enough to contact me directly.”

The rest of City Council was on-board with the recommendation, with a series of questions going out regarding the portion of Brandson Park set to integrate with greenspace within the development.

“I mean we all know that there’s been a lot of talk about that park and I’m just kind of interested to know when we will see what is going to be put in there to replace what’s already there, if this goes ahead.” says Councillor Dan Rye

“Is that what we could use the City Parks Reserve when we get it to do capital improvements to that park even though we’re shifting it over a little bit?” asked Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff

Staff explains that it’s a little early in the process to have that design work ready, but it would go through both the community and council. They add that while the sale of any portion of park land goes to Park Reserves, they're only utilized for acquisition and capital or infrastructure improvements in parks.

Details on a public hearing should be on the horizon.