Category One Campfire Ban Takes Effect Across BC

The Province is putting their foot down on campfires with a near-province-wide ban now in effect.

Dry lightning sparked 115 new blazes over the weekend and category one campfire bans are now prohibited all throughout the province, with the exception of Haida Gwaii.

Category one bans prohibit any fire no larger than half a metre high by half a metre wide.

Category two and three fire bans were already in place for the Southeast Fire Centre.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness states there are 311 active wildfires in BC.

The City of Castlegar has echoed the Ministry’s statement:

“With extended high temperatures and dry conditions, we’re asking the community to take this ban very seriously….” says Fire Chief Sam Lattanzio “….We do everything we can to keep our community safe and we’re now asking the community to take all the precautions to prevent fires during these times.”

The City adds that anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000, or if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000.